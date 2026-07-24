Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, said the government will take a decision on its demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by Saturday afternoon. After talks with government representatives, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka reportedly said the government had agreed to their two other demands i.e. compensation to the kins of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of the FIRs and cases against the protesting students.

#WATCH | Delhi | After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The… pic.twitter.com/0zwUGAJ6W0 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ranka said the CJP hoped the government would take action and remove Pradhan from office. "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon," he said.

Ranka also claimed that the government had given in-principle approval to two other demands raised by the CJP. These include compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and the withdrawal of FIRs and other legal cases against protesting students.

The CJP said it had agreed to talks after receiving assurances on these demands. However, the group maintained that its main demand remains Pradhan's resignation and said the protest would continue until a decision is taken.

However, the protest would continue until a decision is taken on Pradhan's resignation.

Amid the ongoing protests, the high-level meeting between CJP representatives and senior government leaders was held at Constitution Club in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: A meeting held between Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. pic.twitter.com/AYMu9RD8d8 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that the group would not accept anything less than the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and that the protest would continue.

The talks therefore appear to have opened a channel for dialogue, but they have not yet ended the confrontation between the protesters and the government.