Government To Respond To Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Demand Till Tomorrow: CJP
CJP has made it clear that the protest will not end unless Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. After talks with two govt representatives, CJP spokespersons said government must either ask Pradhan to resign or remove him from office.
CJP representatives meet government leaders
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, said the government will take a decision on its demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by Saturday afternoon. After talks with government representatives, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka reportedly said the government had agreed to their two other demands i.e. compensation to the kins of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of the FIRs and cases against the protesting students.
#WATCH | Delhi | After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The… pic.twitter.com/0zwUGAJ6W0
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ranka said the CJP hoped the government would take action and remove Pradhan from office. "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon," he said.
Ranka also claimed that the government had given in-principle approval to two other demands raised by the CJP. These include compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and the withdrawal of FIRs and other legal cases against protesting students.
The CJP said it had agreed to talks after receiving assurances on these demands. However, the group maintained that its main demand remains Pradhan's resignation and said the protest would continue until a decision is taken.
However, the protest would continue until a decision is taken on Pradhan's resignation.
Amid the ongoing protests, the high-level meeting between CJP representatives and senior government leaders was held at Constitution Club in Delhi.
#WATCH | Delhi: A meeting held between Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. pic.twitter.com/AYMu9RD8d8
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that the group would not accept anything less than the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and that the protest would continue.
The talks therefore appear to have opened a channel for dialogue, but they have not yet ended the confrontation between the protesters and the government.
What are the protesters demanding?
The ongoing agitation is being led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and has focused on alleged irregularities in national-level competitive examinations.
The protesters have been demanding accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, changes to the examination system and wider reforms to prevent cheating and paper leaks.
The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is one of the main demands of the movement.
The issue has become a major political flashpoint, with the Opposition also demanding answers from the government over the NEET controversy and calling for a detailed discussion in Parliament.
The protests have continued both inside and outside Parliament as the Monsoon Session progresses.
Government promises tougher action on paper leaks
The government has also signalled that it plans to take stronger steps against those involved in paper leaks. In a video message shared late at night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill aimed at setting up fast-track courts and providing strict punishment for those responsible for examination paper leaks.
More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
The Prime Minister said paper leaks were a serious issue for students and their parents and that several steps had already been taken to deal with those accused in such cases.
He also highlighted the government's efforts to conduct examinations for around 22 lakh students after the controversy, saying that it was important to ensure that students did not lose an entire academic year.
The announcement came as the NEET controversy continued to fuel protests and political debate.
Cabinet approves amendments to anti-paper leak law
The Union Cabinet has approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at tightening the law against paper leaks and unfair practices in competitive examinations. According to sources, the amended Bill is likely to be introduced for consideration and passage in Parliament on Monday.
The Union Cabinet has approved amendments to the anti-paper leak bill, i.e., the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passing in Parliament on Monday: Sources
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike
The developments in Delhi also came as social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended a 26-day hunger strike over concerns linked to the country's competitive examination system.
Wangchuk ended his protest after receiving a written assurance from the Union government regarding the NEET issue and wider reforms in the examination system.
Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh reportedly met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.
In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk said the government had provided the guarantees needed for him to end his hunger strike.
He said that while verbal assurances had been given earlier, he had insisted on receiving a written commitment before ending the protest. According to his account, this led to a delay of two days before he finally called off the hunger strike.
The development was seen as another attempt to open talks over the examination controversy and the demands for changes to the country's testing system.
Low police presence at CJP protest site in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Days after a forceful police crackdown on protesters during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi, the scene at Jantar Mantar looked very different today, (July 24, Thursday). Thousands of students and young protesters continued their agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and other competitive exams. But inside the main protest area, the visible presence of police and security personnel was notably low.
A ground report by The Lallantop, India Today's sister platform, found that most security personnel were stationed outside the barricades rather than inside the main protest zone. The crowd was largely being managed by volunteers and protesters themselves.
The change in approach comes after Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel used lathis to disperse protesters who took part in the July 20 march towards Parliament. The police action drew criticism from protesters and supporters of the movement.
Some protesters have also alleged that pellet guns were used during the march. India Today Digital spoke to one protester whose medico-legal report reportedly recorded pellet injuries following the police action.
Volunteers take charge inside protest zone
At Jantar Mantar on Thursday, the protest appeared to be running largely through a volunteer-led system.
According to The Lallantop's ground report, volunteers were helping regulate the movement of people, managing queues and controlling entry and exit points. They were also helping journalists and visitors move through the crowded protest area.
With thousands of people gathered at the site, the role of volunteers appeared to have become important in keeping the area organised.
The report described the system as functioning almost on "auto-pilot". Protesters and volunteers appeared to be taking responsibility for maintaining order without a large number of police officers being visibly present inside the barricaded area.
However, the low police presence did not mean that security arrangements had been removed.
The protest site remained heavily barricaded from both ends. The narrow openings created bottlenecks, with large numbers of protesters trying to move in and out of the area.
The tight barricading also raised concerns about how quickly emergency vehicles could reach the protest site if a serious situation developed.
Ambulances inside, but emergency access questioned
The ground report also highlighted concerns about basic facilities at Jantar Mantar. Two ambulances were reportedly parked inside the barricaded area. However, the narrow passages and heavy barricading raised questions about whether emergency vehicles would be able to move quickly through the crowded protest site when needed.
The condition of washrooms was another concern.
Washrooms near the protest area were reportedly not functioning because there was no running water. With thousands of protesters gathering at the venue, the lack of working sanitation facilities could create further difficulties for those staying at the site for long periods.
Despite these problems, the protest area appeared relatively orderly during the ground report.
Volunteers were seen helping to prevent overcrowding and keeping people moving through the narrow passages. Their presence appeared to reduce the need for a large visible police deployment inside the main venue.
Security remains tight across Delhi
The reduced police presence inside Jantar Mantar should not be seen as a wider easing of security in Delhi. Delhi Police has, in fact, tightened its overall security arrangements across the capital following the July 20 protest.
The leave of police personnel was reportedly cancelled until further orders, with leave allowed only in emergency situations. Security has also been strengthened around Parliament Street, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive areas during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The difference, therefore, appears to be mainly in how security is being managed inside the designated protest area.
While police personnel remain deployed around the venue and at key points, volunteers have been allowed to play a larger role in handling the crowd within the barricaded protest zone.
This is a notable shift from the scenes witnessed during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march, when protesters attempting to move towards Parliament were stopped by security forces.
(With agency inputs)
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