Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met with CJP leaders over exam irregularities. Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances, but the CJP still demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Govt Holds Talks with CJP

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held a meeting with the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka in the national capital on Friday. The meeting, which took place amid evolving political developments, saw the leaders discussing a range of key issues. The specific agenda of the discussion was not officially disclosed yet.

The meeting took place at Vithal Patel House. The CJP, represented by activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka agreed to the dialogue after the government reportedly accepted two of their conditional demands: that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters and that adequate compensation would be provided to the families of students affected by the recent exam irregularities. However the CJP remains firm on its principal demand, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

This comes after Social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.

Activist Demanded Written Assurance

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk informed that Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him to provide the necessary guarantees. "Greetings, friends. Today, on the 26th day, I would like to share some special news with you all. It is currently about 12:30 at night. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited me here. The top leaders of the Apex Body were also present," Wangchuk said in the video message.

The activist, who has been protesting over recent irregularities in national-level examinations, noted that the breakthrough came after significant parliamentary support and intense negotiations. Wangchuk further revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his protest.

PM Modi Promises Strict Action, Fast-Track Courts

Late at night, in a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. He said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts" Along with the video, the Prime Minister wrote, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!"

In the video, PM Modi said, "Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail," he said.

PM Modi said, "Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. And just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were also announced. News of the happiness of successful students is coming from all over the country." (ANI)