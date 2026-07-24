The NEET-UG paper leak controversy continues with BJP's Manoj Tiwari accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue, while Congress leaders demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and critique the government's response.

BJP Accuses Opposition of Politicising Issue

The NEET-UG paper leak controversy intensified on Friday, with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accusing the Opposition of prioritising "political gains" over students' welfare, while Congress leaders pressed on why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan continues to hold office. Defending the government's response to the crisis, Manoj Tiwari said the Centre had already taken action and agreed to discuss the paper leaks, but the Opposition's refusal to engage in a parliamentary discussion shows that it has a political. "Refusing to engage in dialogue even after all this shows that the opposition, and I say this with great disappointment, is not primarily concerned with the students' future but is focused on its own political gains," Tiwari told ANI outside parliament.

He argued that a resolution could only be reached through discussion, not confrontation. "A solution will only come through dialogue. The criminals who committed the crime are facing the strictest action. In such a situation, when dialogue happens, what is the core problem? The NEET re-exam was conducted, the results are out, and students have moved forward. Look at the statements from those children on social media; they say they are satisfied now and just want the government to ensure it doesn't happen again. To prevent it from happening in the future, dialogue is necessary, not dispute," he said.

Congress Mounts Pressure on Government

Calls for Education Minister's Resignation

Meanwhile, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari questioned why Pradhan still held his post while the Higher Education Secreatry has been removed. "One thing doesn't make logical sense: the administrative/bureaucratic head, the Education Secretary--you removed him. Then how can you protect the Minister, who is the political head? When the Education Secretary is gone, how is Dharmendra Pradhan still in office?" he asked while speaking to reporters.

He further questioned why Pradhan is not removed despite millions of people across India demanding. "Remember, even Ravana's ego didn't last, and neither will this government," he said.

Critique of PM's Fast-Track Court Proposal

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also questioned the substance of PM Modi's fast-track courts proposal, arguing it addressed punishment rather than prevention. "See, these decisions are all only post-facto. So nothing is there to prevent leaks. They say that after a leak happens and after an investigation, they will fast-track it in a court. That is only post-facto. It does not say anything about strengthening the systems to prevent it," he told ANI.

Parliament Stalled Amid Outcry

This comes after commotion continued in the Lok Sabha on Friday as Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasised that the government was ready for a discussion and not having it now would not send the right message to the nation amid opposition outcry before the House was eventually adjourned till 11 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Cabinet meeting is underway on the fast-track court for paper leaks, which was announced by PM Modi on X earlier. (ANI)