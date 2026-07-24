Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the Centre is under pressure over the NEET leak controversy and PM Modi's statement was a 'deflection'. He demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and for any new law to be tabled in Parliament.

Congress MLA and AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday said the Centre was under pressure over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy and asserted that the Prime Minister's recent statement did not address the core demands of protesting students.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Rathore said the government's outreach to protesting groups reflected the pressure it was facing, but maintained that the key issues raised by students remained unresolved. "The government's actions show that it is under pressure. However, the demands for which students are protesting have still not been fulfilled. The Prime Minister's statement was an attempt to deflect the issue rather than address the students' concerns," Rathore told ANI.

Congress Demands Accountability

Rathore reiterated the Congress party's demand for the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that accountability must be fixed in the wake of the examination controversy. "The Congress party supports the students' demands. Dharmendra Pradhan should resign immediately. The officials responsible for the alleged misconduct against students, especially female students during the protests at Jantar Mantar, should be suspended with immediate effect," he said.

Calls for Legislation in Parliament

He also said meaningful dialogue could only take place after action was initiated against those responsible and urged the Prime Minister to place any proposed anti-paper leak legislation before Parliament rather than announcing it outside the House. "If the government wants to bring a law, it should do so in Parliament after taking the Opposition into confidence. That is the essence of democracy," Rathore said.

'Duty to Stand with Students'

Defending the Congress party's support for the student protests, Rathore said it was the responsibility of the Opposition to stand with young people who were raising concerns over the examination system. "When students and youth are subjected to police action and lathi-charge, it is our duty as the Opposition to raise their voice. These students are our children and the future of the country, so it is our responsibility to stand with them," he said.

Responding to remarks made by BJP leaders on the issue, Rathore declined to comment. "I do not wish to react to those statements," he said. (ANI)