By Prem Shukla (National Spokesperson, BJP): In the annals of Indian politics if there is one name that stands out when we speak of decisive leadership, historic reforms, bold vision and unwavering commitment to public service that name is Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not merely make promises; he fulfils them with unmatched determination. His commitment is not about clinging to power but about serving the people and transforming the nation. From his early political journey to becoming the architect of modern India, Modi Ji has dedicated every moment of his life to the welfare of the people and the progress of the country.

Every initiative of the Modi Government whether it is the landmark GST reform, simplification of tax slabs, providing economic relief or launching schemes that directly impact the lives of ordinary citizens, is a testament to this commitment. The government is tirelessly working to make India stronger, self-reliant and globally competitive. That is why every decision made under Modi Ji’s leadership is welcomed by people across the country—from remote villages to bustling cities—because it is rooted in their welfare and empowerment.

GST Reform 2.0 latest shining example of unwavering resolve

GST Reform 2.0 is the latest shining example of this unwavering resolve. On Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister promised that GST would be made simpler, more transparent and more beneficial for every citizen. True to his word, within just twenty days he delivered on that promise. Such political willpower is unprecedented and unheard-of during Congress regimes. In the 56th meeting of the GST Council several historic decisions were made which will bring relief not only to ordinary citizens but also to businesses. Now only two GST slabs remain—five percent and eighteen percent. The cumbersome twelve percent and twenty eight percent slabs have been removed, easing the burden on the common man.

During the Congress era the tax system was a labyrinth of complexity and exploitation. Under the guise of VAT, taxes as high as thirty percent were imposed, making life unaffordable for the common citizen. Congress gave hollow promises in the name of reform and squandered the hard-earned money of the people on corruption and scams. Tax collection became a tool of exploitation, turning governance into an instrument of oppression.

The Modi Government has completely transformed this system. Today, essential items are placed in the zero-tax slab, necessary commodities are taxed at less than five percent and lifesaving medicines as well as insurance policies are fully tax-free. Medicines for rare diseases and cancer, health insurance and life insurance policies are completely exempt from tax. Everyday food items like paneer, milk, paratha and khakhra are free from GST, offering direct relief to poor families, farmers and the middle class alike.

This reform is also historic for farmers. GST on tractors, tires and spare parts has been slashed to five percent. Pesticides, micro nutrients, drip irrigation equipment and agricultural machinery have become more affordable. The cost of cultivation will reduce significantly, making farming more sustainable and profitable. This is the true spirit of self-reliance that empowers rural India and strengthens the backbone of the nation.

The healthcare sector has received major support which will bring life-saving relief to millions. GST on medical oxygen, thermometers, diagnostic kits, glucometers and spectacles has been reduced from eighteen to five percent. Healthcare will now be more affordable, easing the financial burden on families across the country.

The education sector has also benefited enormously. Pencils, notebooks, exercise books, crayons and globes are now tax-free. This move ensures that education reaches every child without unnecessary barriers, making learning more accessible and affordable for families across the socio-economic spectrum.

Daily essentials have also been made cheaper. Hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, soap and shaving cream are now in the five percent slab. Ghee, butter, cheese, snacks, ice cream and packaged food items are now more affordable. Household expenses will reduce, and festival celebrations like Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath will be filled with joy and prosperity.

The middle class has gained significant relief on vehicles and appliances. Small cars, motorcycles, three-wheelers and goods carriers are now taxed at only eighteen percent. Televisions, air conditioners and other appliances have also become more affordable. These measures will boost consumption, ease daily life and strengthen the economy by enhancing the spending power of families.

This reform is not limited to tax reductions but is a far-reaching structural improvement. Tax compliance has been simplified with a single monthly return, pre-filled returns, Aadhaar-based authentication and invoice tracking—making the tax system transparent and corruption-free. Small businesses have been empowered through increased registration thresholds, quarterly return facilities and an expanded composition scheme.

This is the stark difference between Congress and Modi’s governance. Under Congress rule, taxation was synonymous with economic hardship and inflationary pressures. Today under Modi Government, taxation means savings for the people, increased consumption and a stronger economy. Where Congress’s legacy was marred by corruption and greed, Modi Government’s legacy is one of relief, reform and growth.

Today India is the fastest growing economy in the world. Global investors trust India’s stable policies, sound governance and visionary reforms. From GST reforms to income tax exemptions, the Modi Government has extended support across the board. In the Union Budget for 2025 26, middle-class families received historic relief with income up to 12 lakh rupees being made tax-free—one of the largest concessions ever offered. This proves that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with every citizen from the poorest to the aspiring middle class.

This reform comes at the right time before major festivals like Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath, bringing smiles to homes across the country. Over 175 items have become cheaper, making celebrations more vibrant and accessible to families across the socio-economic spectrum. Once again Narendra Modi has proven that his name is not merely political but synonymous with serving the people and driving the nation’s development.

But GST reform is not Modi Ji’s only achievement. Over the years his government has launched pathbreaking economic initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which brought over 55 crore citizens into the banking system; the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, providing direct income support to farmers; the Make in India initiative, boosting manufacturing and employment; the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, driving self-reliance across sectors; and the Digital India mission, making governance more accessible through technology. These initiatives have transformed the way the government interacts with its citizens and how people access economic opportunities.

This is the politics of new India with people at the center, development at the core and national interest above all. Under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government has laid the foundation for India to become an economic powerhouse. Every reform is a step towards making India a global leader, and this journey is only the beginning.

With unwavering resolve, visionary leadership and unmatched service to the people, Narendra Modi has once again demonstrated that his name is the true embodiment of governance dedicated to the welfare of every citizen and the progress of the nation.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views or stance of the organization. The organization assumes no responsibility for the content shared.