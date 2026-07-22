Mumbai Weather Update: No School Holiday Announced Yet, IMD Issues Orange Alert
Mumbai Weather Update: Despite heavy rain warnings across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, no school holiday has been announced for July 23. Authorities have advised parents to monitor official updates as weather conditions may change rapidly
No School Holiday Declared Yet Across Mumbai Region
Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are expected to function as usual on Thursday, July 23, as civic authorities have not announced any district-wide closure. The Maharashtra government has authorised district collectors and local officials to suspend classes if weather conditions become dangerous in specific areas. Any decision will depend on real-time situations such as flooding, waterlogging, landslides or blocked roads instead of a statewide order.
Parents and students have been advised to stay in touch with schools and local administration before leaving home, as weather-related decisions could be taken at short notice depending on ground conditions.
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Thane and Palghar
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Thane and Palghar under an orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall along with strong winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph. Mumbai remains under a yellow alert, where intermittent heavy showers and gusty winds are expected throughout the day.
Several parts of the Konkan region, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and surrounding suburbs, are likely to continue witnessing intense rainfall. Officials have warned that sudden downpours may cause waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions, while hilly regions remain vulnerable to landslides.
Heavy Rain Likely to Continue Across Maharashtra
Active monsoon conditions are expected to keep rainfall active across Konkan, Goa and parts of Madhya Maharashtra over the next few days. Extremely heavy rain is possible in the ghat regions and areas such as Palghar and Shahapur, increasing the risk of local flooding.
Residents have been advised to avoid beaches, coastal stretches and unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Authorities also expect reservoir levels supplying Mumbai to improve due to the ongoing showers. However, meteorologists believe rainfall may weaken towards the end of July, with a possible short monsoon break affecting parts of the state.
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