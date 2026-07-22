Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are expected to function as usual on Thursday, July 23, as civic authorities have not announced any district-wide closure. The Maharashtra government has authorised district collectors and local officials to suspend classes if weather conditions become dangerous in specific areas. Any decision will depend on real-time situations such as flooding, waterlogging, landslides or blocked roads instead of a statewide order.

Parents and students have been advised to stay in touch with schools and local administration before leaving home, as weather-related decisions could be taken at short notice depending on ground conditions.