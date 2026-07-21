The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and the ghat regions of Pune, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Weather experts attribute the renewed spell to a low-pressure trough stretching from Rajasthan to the northwest Bay of Bengal, along with multiple cyclonic circulations over central India and the eastern coast.

Rainfall intensity is expected to increase across Mumbai from Tuesday, with Orange Alerts remaining in effect for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar through July 22. Although showers are likely to be widespread, meteorologists believe this spell may not match the extreme rainfall witnessed during the first week of July.