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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Returns from July 21, Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Pune Ghats
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The monsoon has regained strength across Maharashtra, with heavy rainfall expected from July 21. The IMD has issued Orange and Yellow Alerts for several districts, while Mumbai, Konkan and the Western Ghats
Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Western Maharashtra
The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and the ghat regions of Pune, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Weather experts attribute the renewed spell to a low-pressure trough stretching from Rajasthan to the northwest Bay of Bengal, along with multiple cyclonic circulations over central India and the eastern coast.
Rainfall intensity is expected to increase across Mumbai from Tuesday, with Orange Alerts remaining in effect for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar through July 22. Although showers are likely to be widespread, meteorologists believe this spell may not match the extreme rainfall witnessed during the first week of July.
Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Marathwada to Receive Widespread Rain
The Konkan coast is expected to witness strong monsoon activity throughout the week. Raigad is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph. Palghar and Ratnagiri may also experience isolated heavy showers, while Sindhudurg is expected to receive light rainfall.
In western Maharashtra, the heaviest rain is forecast over the hilly and ghat regions of Pune and Satara. Kolhapur is also likely to receive heavy showers, whereas Sangli and Solapur are expected to experience relatively lighter rainfall.
Marathwada is forecast to receive light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms likely in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded. These districts remain under a Yellow Alert, while Beed, Latur and Dharashiv are expected to witness only scattered light showers.
North Maharashtra Under Alert While Vidarbha Remains Comparatively Dry
The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the ghat areas of Nashik, where isolated heavy rainfall is expected. Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar are also likely to receive light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms. No weather alert has been issued for Ahilyanagar.
In contrast, Vidarbha is expected to remain relatively dry despite the revival of the monsoon elsewhere in the state. Districts including Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal are likely to receive only light, scattered rainfall over the next few days.
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