Mumbai will continue to experience clear to partly cloudy skies over the next seven days. According to IMD, there is no indication of rainfall for the city this week. Day temperatures are expected to range between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius, while nights will remain comfortable with minimum temperatures between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius. Light haze may be seen on January 9, but overall conditions will remain dry and pleasant, typical of Mumbai’s mild winter.