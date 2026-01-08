- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra Sees Mixed Weather as Vidarbha Faces Sharp Temperature Drop
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra Sees Mixed Weather as Vidarbha Faces Sharp Temperature Drop
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing a mix of cloudy skies, light rain, fog, and falling temperatures. While coastal areas remain mild, inland regions—especially Vidarbha—are facing a sharper cold wave on January 8
Coastal Comfort with Morning Fog in Konkan
The Konkan belt, including Mumbai, is expected to see partly cloudy skies through the day. Morning fog may reduce visibility in some pockets. Temperatures will stay comfortable, with the maximum around 31°C and the minimum near 20°C, keeping the cold impact minimal.
Mild Cold and Foggy Mornings in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada
Western Maharashtra will experience chilly mornings, though the cold wave remains less intense here. Pune may record a maximum of 29°C and a minimum of 12°C, with fog affecting early visibility. In Marathwada, dense morning fog is likely, followed by clear skies. Temperatures will stay moderate, limiting the severity of cold conditions.
Sharp Cold Wave and Frost Risk in Vidarbha
Vidarbha continues to bear the brunt of the cold wave. Nagpur may see temperatures dip to 9°C, while some districts such as Gondia, Wardha, and Amravati could drop below 10°C. Authorities warn of possible frost formation in vulnerable areas, making precautions essential.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.