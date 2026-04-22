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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert In Mumbai, Thane As Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Unstable Weather
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The weather in Mumbai is turning unpredictable as pre-monsoon activity sets in. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for April 22–23, warning of heat, humidity, and sudden thunderstorms across the region
Yellow Alert Issued For Mumbai And Thane
The India Meteorological Department has placed Mumbai and Thane under a yellow alert for April 22 and 23. Residents can expect hot and humid conditions along with light rainfall and thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 35°C, while nights may remain warm at about 25°C.
Erratic Weather Signals Pre-Monsoon Shift
Parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Navi Mumbai and Badlapur, have already witnessed light showers. Cloudy skies and fluctuating temperatures indicate the beginning of seasonal transition. Weather experts note that such instability is typical as summer gives way to the monsoon cycle.
Statewide Alert And Safety Advisory
The alert extends beyond the city, covering large parts of Maharashtra, including Marathwada, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan. Authorities warn of thunderstorms, lightning, and brief spells of rain that could disrupt daily life. Citizens are advised to stay cautious, limit unnecessary travel, and remain alert to sudden weather changes.
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