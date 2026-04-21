Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Rain and Thunderstorms Likely in The City and Nearby Areas
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra faces sudden weather changes as authorities warn of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across several districts. Citizens and officials are urged to stay alert amid shifting conditions
Rain Alert for Mumbai and Coastal Districts
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad may experience light rain accompanied by strong winds within the next few hours. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely, prompting a precautionary alert from state authorities.
A broader five-day forecast (April 20–24) indicates unstable weather across Maharashtra, including gusty winds, lightning, hailstorms, and intermittent rainfall in multiple regions.
Sudden Weather Shifts in Interior Districts
Districts like Yavatmal and Parbhani have already witnessed unexpected late-night storms with heavy winds, lightning, and unseasonal rainfall. While the showers brought temporary relief from intense heat, they also caused power outages and disruptions.
There are growing concerns about agricultural damage, especially to mango orchards, sesame crops, and vegetables. Reports suggest that recurring storms could significantly impact seasonal produce and rural livelihoods.
Safety Guidelines for Citizens and Administration
Residents are advised to immediately seek shelter during lightning or thunder. Avoid standing under trees, near water bodies, or close to metal objects. Outdoor use of electronic devices should also be minimized during storms.
Authorities have been instructed to spread awareness, keep emergency services like ambulances and fire brigades ready, and ensure public buildings are available as safe shelters. Farmers are advised to pause fieldwork during storm warnings, and large gatherings or construction activities should be temporarily suspended.
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