According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad may experience light rain accompanied by strong winds within the next few hours. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely, prompting a precautionary alert from state authorities.

A broader five-day forecast (April 20–24) indicates unstable weather across Maharashtra, including gusty winds, lightning, hailstorms, and intermittent rainfall in multiple regions.