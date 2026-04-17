- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert Across Multiple Regions; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert Across Multiple Regions; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is bracing for a sharp rise in temperatures as the weather department issues a heatwave warning across multiple regions. Several districts are on alert, with rising concerns over intense summer conditions
Heatwave Alert Across 23 Districts
Maharashtra is likely to witness a significant surge in temperatures starting tomorrow, with authorities issuing a yellow alert in 23 districts. Regions in Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha are expected to face heatwave-like conditions. Districts such as Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Aurangabad, Beed, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, and Yavatmal are among those on alert.
Meanwhile, coastal areas including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are likely to experience hot and humid weather, adding to discomfort levels.
Temperature Likely to Touch 44°C
According to the forecast, maximum temperatures in parts of Central Maharashtra and Marathwada may rise between 42°C and 44°C over the next three days. A gradual increase of 1–2°C is expected initially, followed by a slight dip later.
Minimum temperatures, however, are expected to remain largely stable over the next week, offering little relief during nighttime.
Region-Wise Weather Forecast for Tomorrow
Konkan Region: Dry weather with hot and humid conditions.
Central Maharashtra: Possibility of light rainfall in isolated areas, along with heatwave conditions in some parts.
Marathwada: Mostly dry weather with chances of heatwave in isolated locations.
In Mumbai, the sky will remain mostly clear, with temperatures hovering around 35°C during the day and 23°C at night, accompanied by humidity.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.