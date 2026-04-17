Maharashtra is likely to witness a significant surge in temperatures starting tomorrow, with authorities issuing a yellow alert in 23 districts. Regions in Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha are expected to face heatwave-like conditions. Districts such as Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Aurangabad, Beed, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, and Yavatmal are among those on alert.

Meanwhile, coastal areas including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are likely to experience hot and humid weather, adding to discomfort levels.