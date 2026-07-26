PM Modi praised the patriotism of residents in India's border villages, calling them the nation's ethos. He highlighted the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, which integrates these 'first villages' into the Viksit Bharat journey via the MY Bharat platform.

Embodying the Nation's Ethos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the deep-rooted patriotism and resilience of people living in India's border villages, describing their spirit as an embodiment of the nation's ethos.

About the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through the MY Bharat digital platform, has been conceptualised to realise the PM's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

It was organised in two phases from June 4 to June 30, covering 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Over 400 youth participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected through a nationwide online quiz competition that witnessed participation from more than three lakh youth, the statement added.

As part of the programme, participants lived with local communities and undertook activities such as Swachhta drives, awareness campaigns on Government schemes, Yuva Sammelans, cultural exchange programmes, tree plantation drives, Mini Model Panchayat simulations, interactions with local artisans and visits to institutions of strategic importance.

PM Modi's Interaction with Participants

While interacting with the participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Program 2026 via video conferencing, PM Modi emphasised that the border communities prioritise national security and unity above basic amenities, making these locations vital centres of national strength rather than remote outposts.

"In our border villages, one witnesses a unique blend of the aspiration for development and a spirit of patriotism--at times, it seems as though the country matters more to the residents than their own selves. The nation comes first; amenities come later. This is a distinct impression one gathers from these border villages," he said.

Experiencing Life in the First Villages

PM Modi noted that the 'Viksit Vibrant Villages Programme' allowed the participants to visit remote villages across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh to observe daily occupations, cultural traditions, food habits, and security awareness firsthand.

"The objective, therefore, was for youth from various districts across the country to visit villages in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh. We wanted them to experience how people live there--their food habits, occupations, culture, and way of life--and to understand the challenges they face, and how aware the residents of these first villages are regarding national security?" he remarked.

Praise for Youth Participation

PM Modi praised the selected participants for immersing themselves in local communities during their week-long stay. He commended the youth for building lasting bonds with the villagers "Our aim was for the youth of our nation to gain firsthand experience of all these aspects. The enthusiasm displayed by the youth across the country has been remarkable. Approximately 3 lakh young people participated in this initiative, and over 400 were selected. You all spent a week in these remote villages--places that were previously unfamiliar to you. You endeavoured to experience life there, integrate with the local community, and connect your own culture with theirs. There could hardly be a better example of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

The programme provided participants with first-hand exposure to the socio-economic landscape, cultural heritage and developmental aspirations of India's frontier regions, while fostering community participation, national integration and a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of border villages, the PMO said. (ANI)