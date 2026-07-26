Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced he will not contest the 2028 assembly elections, citing a 'corrupted' political landscape and his health. However, he confirmed he will remain active in politics and continue to serve the people.

Reflecting on a 50-Year Political Journey The former Karnataka Chief Minister reflected on his five-decade-long career in public life while ruling out future electoral bids. He said that his health does not support him to participate in elections as enthusiastically as it used to.Having begun his journey as a taluk board member in 1978, the 2028 elections will mark exactly 50 years of Siddaramaiah's active political career."I am now 79 years old. Our government's term still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before. By 2028, I will be 82 years old. That will mark the completion of 50 years in my political life. I began my political journey in 1978 as a taluk board member. I have seen both defeats and victories. But I take satisfaction in the fact that I have not acted against the principles I believed in, nor betrayed my conscience," he said.The former Chief Minister emphasised that his future life will be dedicated to public service. "For five decades, the people of the state have seen me as one among them and affectionately guided me. This debt weighs on me. Therefore, my future life too will be dedicated to public service," he said. 'He is not retiring': Congress Leaders React However, Congress leaders said Siddaramaih is not retiring. MLA Ashok Pattan said that the former Karnataka CM made the statement to encourage the young generation to contest elections."That was his personal opinion. If Rahul Gandhi asks him to contest, he will contest. He made that statement to encourage the younger generation," Pattan said.Congress MLC AC Srinivasa also prayed for Siddaramaiah's long life, adding that the people will never abandon him. "May Siddaramaiah live for more than 100 years. As long as he is alive, he will remain active in politics, and he should continue to do so. I believe he will continue serving the people of the state through politics for as long as he lives. The people will never abandon him, no matter what happens," he said.On May 28, Siddaramaiah stepped down from his post, submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan.Siddaramaiah served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for two tenures, the first from 2013-2018 and then, after a resounding victory for the Indian National Congress in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, Siddaramaiah was sworn in for his second term as Chief Minister. He broke the historic record set by former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs to become the longest-serving Chief Minister in Karnataka's history. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that he will not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, saying that the political landscape has been "corrupted"."However, remaining active in politics," he said in a post on X. "Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. However, remaining active in politics, I will continue to stand as a voice for the people's hardships and joys. The people of Varuna constituency are once again pressing me to contest the elections. But I have decided that I should not contest in any elections henceforth. In the past, when I contested elections, it was the people of the constituency who gave us money and ensured our victory. But today, such a situation no longer exists," Siddaramaiah said. https://x.com/siddaramaiah/status/2081304664633671915?s=20The former Karnataka Chief Minister reflected on his five-decade-long career in public life while ruling out future electoral bids. He said that his health does not support him to participate in elections as enthusiastically as it used to.Having begun his journey as a taluk board member in 1978, the 2028 elections will mark exactly 50 years of Siddaramaiah's active political career."I am now 79 years old. Our government's term still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before. By 2028, I will be 82 years old. That will mark the completion of 50 years in my political life. I began my political journey in 1978 as a taluk board member. I have seen both defeats and victories. But I take satisfaction in the fact that I have not acted against the principles I believed in, nor betrayed my conscience," he said.The former Chief Minister emphasised that his future life will be dedicated to public service. "For five decades, the people of the state have seen me as one among them and affectionately guided me. This debt weighs on me. Therefore, my future life too will be dedicated to public service," he said.However, Congress leaders said Siddaramaih is not retiring. MLA Ashok Pattan said that the former Karnataka CM made the statement to encourage the young generation to contest elections."That was his personal opinion. If Rahul Gandhi asks him to contest, he will contest. He made that statement to encourage the younger generation," Pattan said.Congress MLC AC Srinivasa also prayed for Siddaramaiah's long life, adding that the people will never abandon him. "May Siddaramaiah live for more than 100 years. As long as he is alive, he will remain active in politics, and he should continue to do so. I believe he will continue serving the people of the state through politics for as long as he lives. The people will never abandon him, no matter what happens," he said.On May 28, Siddaramaiah stepped down from his post, submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan.Siddaramaiah served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for two tenures, the first from 2013-2018 and then, after a resounding victory for the Indian National Congress in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, Siddaramaiah was sworn in for his second term as Chief Minister. He broke the historic record set by former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs to become the longest-serving Chief Minister in Karnataka's history. (ANI)