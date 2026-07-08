NHPC announced it will release additional water from the Pulga Dam in Kullu, raising the Parbati River's level, and urged the public to stay away. The corporation also highlighted PM Modi's inauguration of its 300 MW solar plant in Rajasthan.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) on Tuesday issued a public advisory announcing that additional water will be released from the Pulga Dam of the 800 MW Parbati Hydroelectric Project Stage-II in Kullu district due to a continuous rise in the reservoir level and the possibility of heavy inflows.

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According to the advisory, around 60 cumecs of water will be released through the radial gates of the Pulga Dam at 8:30 pm on July 7. With the additional release, the total discharge into the Parbati River, including the existing environmental flow of about 119 cumecs, will increase to approximately 179 cumecs.

NHPC said that if water inflows into the reservoir increase further, additional water may be released through the dam's radial gates, which could lead to a further rise in the water level of the Parbati River.

The corporation has appealed to the general public, tourists, labourers and other people to stay away from the banks of the Parbati River and avoid venturing near the river during the period of increased discharge. It has also urged owners and managers of hotels, guest houses, homestays, camps and taxi operators to advise visiting and travelling tourists to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks.

As part of the safety measures, NHPC said hooters and sirens will be sounded before the release of water, while public announcement vehicles will be deployed in nearby areas to alert residents and visitors.

The advisory has been issued in the public interest, and NHPC has sought the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure public safety.

PM Modi Inaugurates NHPC Solar Plant in Rajasthan

Earlier on July 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Plant in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

According to a press release by the NHPC, the project marks a significant addition to India's renewable energy capacity and underscores the nation's commitment to clean energy and sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister emphasised that renewable energy is the cornerstone of India's energy security and sustainable future. He further highlighted that Rajasthan is witnessing the development of world-class solar power infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a key contributor to the nation's clean energy ambitions.

The 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Plant represents NHPC's continued commitment towards strengthening India's renewable energy capacity and supporting the Government of India's vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, with the project being developed using approximately 7.75 lakh domestically manufactured Solar PV Cells and Modules, the press release stated.

The solar power plant is expected to generate around 75 crore units of clean electricity annually, significantly contributing to the nation's renewable energy basket while helping offset nearly 6.4 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, thereby promoting environmental sustainability and supporting India's climate commitments.

Besides producing clean energy, the project has also contributed to the socio-economic development of the region by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 40 local persons, thereby generating sustainable livelihoods in the remote areas of Rajasthan. (ANI)