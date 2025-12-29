Image Credit : Getty

Weather officials have projected clear skies across Pune, Nashik and other parts of North Maharashtra, though light morning fog may occur in some areas. Minimum temperatures in Pune are expected to hover between 10 and 16 degrees Celsius, while parts of North Maharashtra could see mercury levels fall below 10 degrees, intensifying the cold conditions.

The department has further stated that while no major temperature changes are expected over the next three to four days, minimum temperatures in North Maharashtra may decline by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius thereafter. The cold wave currently disrupting air and rail services in North India is now beginning to influence Maharashtra’s border regions.