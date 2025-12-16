The family of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the 2025 Pahalgam attack, lauded the NIA for filing a chargesheet against Pakistani terrorists and their Indian aides, demanding strict punishment and continued action against terrorism.

Following the National Investigation Agency's submission of a chargesheet regarding the Pahalgam attack, Sanjay Dwivedi, the father of Shubham Dwivedi, and Aishanya Dwivedi, the wife of the victim, expressed their approval of this development on Tuesday. "Since the day this massacre happened, which was on April 22, 2025, everyone was saying that the hand of Pakistan and Pakistan-supported terrorists must have been behind this terrorist incident and the spread of terrorism in our country for so long, and that is exactly what has come to light," Sanjay Dwivedi said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Family Expresses Satisfaction, Demands Justice

Referring to the government's response after the attack, he said, "After the incident, our government also took action through Operation Sindoor. They destroyed their terror sites. My family and I have been continuously demanding that decisive action be taken against terrorism." Dwivedi said his family was satisfied with the pace of the NIA's investigation.

"We are happy that the NIA has acted promptly, investigated this matter thoroughly, and filed the charge sheet," he said. "However, our government still has a lot to do against terrorism. The court and the government will both look into the charge sheet. Just yesterday, in what happened in Australia, the names of Pakistan-supported terrorists are coming up... The government should take strict action on such incidents, and the countrymen should stand against terrorism, and the struggle against terrorism should continue,' he further added.

Meanwhile, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi said, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of India and the NIA for swiftly bringing the matter to the stage of filing the charge sheet and completing the investigation. Thanks to all the officers and armed forces personnel who took immediate action in this regard. The charge sheet includes the names of those who, despite being Indians, were aiding those Pakistanis."

She further added, "My request is that they be given such severe punishment that next time any Indian thinks of helping these Pakistanis, their soul should tremble in fear.... It also includes people against whom there was a reward of Rs 10 lakh, so now India cannot sit quietly against them, and now we must fight against them with full force because day by day they are carrying out new terror attacks--after Pahalgam, the incident at Red Fort, and yesterday an attack in Sydney too; all these are terror attacks. The entire country must unite against them."

NIA Chargesheet Details Pakistan's Conspiracy

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet regarding the attack that occurred in Pahalgam on April 22. Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt has been named with six others, including banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist organisations, in the National Investigation Agency's Pahalgam terror attack chargesheet filed on Monday.

The LeT and the TRF's names are mentioned as legal entities in planning, facilitating, and executing the attack that involved religion-based targeted killings of 26 people on April 22. The 1,597-page chargesheet details Pakistan's conspiracy, the accused's roles, and supporting evidence in the case.

Filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, NIA's chargesheet further names the three Pakistani terrorists killed by Indian security forces during the action in Operation Mahadev at Dachigam, Srinagar, in July 2025, weeks after the deadly terror attack. The three have been identified as Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran, and Hamza Afghani.

The LeT and the TRF, as well as the four abovementioned terrorists, the NIA said, have been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In its chargesheet, NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused for waging war against India.

The NIA, through a meticulous scientific probe spanning the past almost eight months, said it has traced the conspiracy in the case (RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU) to Pakistan, which has been unabatedly sponsoring terrorism against India. The two accused persons, Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, who the NIA arrested on June 22 for harbouring terrorists, have also been chargesheeted. (ANI)