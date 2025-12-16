Delhi's IGI Airport issued a fog advisory, warning of flight disruptions amid low visibility. Passengers are advised to contact airlines for updates. The city also continues to face 'very poor' air quality, with the AQI recorded at 378.

Delhi Airport Issues Fog Advisory Amid Low Visibility

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday morning issued a fog advisory, warning passengers of possible disruptions to flight operations amid reduced visibility in the national capital. In a post shared on X at around 6:06 AM, Delhi Airport said, "Flight operations are steadily recovering, but disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals." Travellers were advised to contact their respective airlines directly for accurate and timely updates on flight schedules. The airport also assured passengers that ground staff and personnel were deployed across terminals to assist travellers and provide necessary support. "We appreciate your cooperation and understanding," Delhi Airport's X post further read. https://x.com/DelhiAirport/status/2000726699139629494

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Delhi Reels Under 'Very Poor' Air Quality

The advisory comes as Delhi continues to experience dense fog and poor air quality, which have impacted visibility during early morning hours, affecting air traffic movement at the airport. Meanwhile, the National Capital Delhi continued to reel under hazardous air conditions on Tuesday as the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality showed a marginal improvement compared to Monday, when the AQI had touched 427 at around 4 pm, falling in the 'severe' category. Despite the slight dip, pollution levels remained dangerously high across large parts of the national capital. A dense blanket of toxic smog enveloped the city, severely reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

Prominent areas such as India Gate recorded an AQI of 380, while Sarai Kale Khan reported an AQI of around 359, both categorised as 'very poor' by the CPCB. Whereas Ghazipur and Anand Vihar recorded an AQI (Air Quality Index) of around 410 in both areas, categorised as 'Severe'. According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Air Quality in Other Major Cities

Air quality levels varied across other major Indian cities. Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 117, Bengaluru 104, Chennai 135, Hyderabad 103, and Mumbai 109, mostly in the 'moderate' to 'satisfactory' range. Jaipur (187), Lucknow (158), Patna (156), and Pune (194) reported 'moderate' air quality.

Committee Formed to Tackle Vehicular Pollution

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Expert Committee constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for in NCR and adjoining Areas to address air pollution from vehicular emissions was held on Monday under the Chairmanship of Ashok Jhunjhunwala and Co-Chaired by Prof Randeep Guleria.

The meeting focused on broad discussions on key issues related to vehicular emission sources in Delhi-NCR, CAQM said in a post on X. "Deliberations covered assessment of segment-wise vehicular emission contributions, exposure risks, EV readiness and infrastructure needs," CAQM said.

The committee will present concrete, actionable recommendations to reduce vehicular emissions at upcoming meetings. This comes as the national capital battles with severe air pollution, with AQI crossing the 450 mark, reaching the 'severe plus' category, prompting CAQM to impose stage IV restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). (ANI)