Tripura CM Manik Saha said the benchmark of development is positive change in people's lives. Inaugurating the Panchayat Awards, he stated that 80% of the state's panchayats are frontrunners and have won several national-level awards.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that bringing positive changes in people's lives is the benchmark of development and that initiatives should be taken to improve the socio-economic conditions of people from all walks of life. He said that about 80% of the state's panchayats have emerged as frontrunners across the country in various parameters.

Tripura CM Saha on Friday said this while inaugurating the State-based Panchayat Awards 2026-27 programme at Gram Swaraj Bhavan in AD Nagar. Speaking at the programme, CM Saha said, "We have been awarded at the all-India level for our work at the Panchayat level. The Panchayat Department is working in the right direction. The common people have trust and faith in the Panchayat. To develop the country and the state, the Panchayat has to be strengthened. Seventy-five per cent of the state's area is rural, and 75% of our population also lives in villages and panchayat areas. Therefore, their development is very necessary. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also given special importance to making the Panchayats self-reliant. Technology should also be integrated there. The Prime Minister says that without village development, a developed India by 2047 is not possible."

Panchayats: The Source of Development

According to the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Saha said that the main source of development is the village. "Those who ruled the country earlier did not develop the villages but focused on city-based development. The development of villages is possible through the collective efforts of the people. Today, an initiative has been taken to present 51 awards based on various parameters.

National Recognition for Tripura's Panchayats

Tripura has received many awards at the national level. Among these, Sepahijala district has been recognised as the best district. Kanchanbari Gram Panchayat has been selected as the best Healthy Panchayat in the country. Baikunthapur Village Committee has been recognised as a Women's Friendly Panchayat," he said.

CM Saha said that Bijaynagar Gram Panchayat of Mohanpur block has won the National e-Governance Award. This Gram Panchayat has received this honour for two consecutive years. In this way, we are able to set an example. Bijaynagar Gram Panchayat has brought the Boutique Panchayat system to the forefront. Such innovative thinking has not been seen in any other Panchayat in India.

Increased Responsibility with National Acclaim

"Tripura has now entered the national arena in various ways. For this, the Prime Minister is also praising us. By winning these awards, our responsibility has increased significantly. Therefore, we have to work even harder. Now, many people across the country are getting to know the name of Tripura. More work needs to be done to improve the quality of life of the people of the state. Initiatives need to be taken to improve the socio-economic conditions of people from all walks of life. The key to our real success is when smiles appear on the faces of the people at the bottom of society," he said.

The Chief Minister said that everyone has to work together with the government and the common people, and this is the essence of democracy. "Bringing positive changes in people's lives is the benchmark of our development. Panchayats have emerged as frontrunners across India in various parameters. About 80% of the Panchayats have come under this category. The highest-scoring Gram Panchayats in the country, the highest-scoring blocks, and the highest-scoring districts are all from Tripura. In this regard, the combined efforts of administrative officials, public representatives, employees, and the common people have contributed," he added.

Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman, Rural Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh, Panchayat Department Director Prasun Dey and other senior officials were present as distinguished guests on the occasion. (ANI)