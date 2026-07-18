In two separate road accidents on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, at least 22 Amarnath pilgrims were injured. Four were hurt in Udhampur, and 18 were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Ramban. All injured were hospitalized for treatment.

At least four Amarnath pilgrims were injured early Saturday morning after their vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur. The accident occurred at Sangoor Chowk when a Toyota Innova, carrying pilgrims to the Baltal base camp, rammed into a dumper parked along the roadside from behind. Police personnel rushed to the spot immediately after the collision. The injured pilgrims were rescued and shifted to the Associated Hospital at Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, for treatment. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

Second Accident in Ramban District

In another road accident, 18 pilgrims were injured after two Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) buses and a car carrying pilgrims for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra collided near the Chanderkote Langar Point on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Monday, officials said. A joint rescue operation was launched by the Civil Administration, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, following which all the injured were shifted to the district hospital for treatment. CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manish Kumar Sachar said all the injured pilgrims had been discharged and were being shifted to another convoy.

Heightened Security for Pilgrims

The accident incidents come amid heightened security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Security has been intensified along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway with regular night domination exercises, increased Quick Response Team (QRT) patrolling, and enhanced vehicle checking at strategic locations to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims.

Joint teams of security forces have been conducting extensive surveillance and checking operations, including in Ramban district's Banihal area. The CRPF has also deployed Road Opening Parties (ROPs) along National Highway-44 and established a 24x7 Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote in Ramban to provide medical assistance to pilgrims and locals.

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)