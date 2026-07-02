Mumbai's monsoon woes are far from over. After widespread rainfall caused waterlogging, traffic snarls and transport disruptions across the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that another round of heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely on Thursday, July 2. Weather experts say the monsoon is expected to remain active over western India in the coming days, keeping Mumbai and nearby regions on alert.

IMD Predicts Intensifying Monsoon Activity

According to the IMD, monsoon conditions are set to strengthen further due to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 3. Once developed, the system is expected to enhance rainfall activity across central India for the next five to six days.

The weather department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan, south Gujarat and coastal Karnataka, while Madhya Maharashtra is expected to experience intense rainfall between July 2 and July 5. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as weather conditions could deteriorate rapidly.