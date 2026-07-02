Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavier Showers as Monsoon Intensifies
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: After a day of relentless rain that flooded roads and disrupted daily life, Mumbai is set for another spell of intense monsoon showers. The IMD has warned that rainfall is likely to become even heavier over next few days
Mumbai to Witness More Heavy Rain as Monsoon Gains Strength
Mumbai's monsoon woes are far from over. After widespread rainfall caused waterlogging, traffic snarls and transport disruptions across the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that another round of heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely on Thursday, July 2. Weather experts say the monsoon is expected to remain active over western India in the coming days, keeping Mumbai and nearby regions on alert.
IMD Predicts Intensifying Monsoon Activity
According to the IMD, monsoon conditions are set to strengthen further due to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 3. Once developed, the system is expected to enhance rainfall activity across central India for the next five to six days.
The weather department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan, south Gujarat and coastal Karnataka, while Madhya Maharashtra is expected to experience intense rainfall between July 2 and July 5. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as weather conditions could deteriorate rapidly.
Mumbai and Konkan Face More Heavy Showers
For Mumbai and the wider Konkan region, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next several days, with isolated locations likely to receive extremely heavy showers.
The persistent rain could once again lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, slower traffic movement and possible disruptions to suburban train and road transport services. Citizens have been advised to monitor weather updates before planning travel and to avoid venturing into flood-prone locations unless necessary.
Konkan Records Widespread Rainfall
The Konkan region has already witnessed significant rainfall over the past 24 hours. Among the highest recorded totals, Wada in Palghar district received around 23 cm of rain, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing monsoon spell.
Meteorologists believe that with fresh weather systems developing over the Bay of Bengal, rainfall activity is likely to remain vigorous across western India over the next few days. Emergency agencies and civic authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the city prepares for another round of heavy rain.
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