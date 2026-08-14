West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced new measures for girls' education, including the Kanya Ratna Scholarship, enhanced financial aid, and a Rs 100 crore fund for students studying abroad. Financial grants will also be doubled from 2027.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced a series of measures aimed at promoting girls' education and women's empowerment, including the Kanya Ratna Scholarship and enhanced financial assistance for students.

Speaking about the government's focus on girls' education and empowerment, Suvendu Adhikari said, "May the girls who are gems in the eyes of the West Bengal government move forward with the mantra of Charuivati and best wishes. Our government is committed to promoting women's education and protecting empowerment in the spirit of Vidyasagar. In the first budget presented, in just eight months, we have taken measures ranging from giving priority to women in employment to increasing the number of women's education schools. In the field of higher education, we have taken measures so that no girl or sister has to stop studying midway in college."

New Initiatives and Financial Aid

Highlighting the implementation of the government's new initiatives for girls, the Chief Minister said, "The Prime Minister's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has been introduced in all states, but it has not been implemented in West Bengal so far. Today, we have included girls in the new system and pledged to stand by them. Girls should play a role in strengthening society more and more in the field of education. I would like everyone to take on the role of Mother Matangini Hazra."

Speaking about financial assistance for higher education, he said, "I have promised to give 50 thousand taka for higher education in the budget, which schemes I inaugurated today. To make it successful, the Department of Child and Women Welfare, the Department of Education and other related departments will work together. We have been in government for only 100 days. We have reviewed all our systems in all areas, and the study decision on whether the new system works or not is under process; that is, it is ongoing."

Scholarships and Grants Detailed

Detailing the scholarship and financial support measures, the Chief Minister said, "For girls, I am giving this Kanya Ratna Scholarship. I am continuing the Vivekananda Scholarship for those who get more than 60% marks. I have created a separate one of 100 crore rupees for students who want to study abroad or those who are going to pass the national-level exams. The financial grant that girls are getting for their studies under the current system of 1000 rupees each will be doubled from 2027. They will get 2000 rupees each."

The announcements were aimed at supporting girls pursuing higher education and providing financial assistance to students seeking opportunities in India and abroad.