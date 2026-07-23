Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, were shut down on Thursday morning amid intensifying CJP protests over the NEET paper leak. Heavy security has been deployed as the demonstrations continue in the capital.

16 Metro Stations Closed Amid Protests

Sixteen metro stations across New Delhi were closed until further notice starting at 7:30 AM on Thursday due to security concerns amid intensifying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests across the national capital. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the closed stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, and Shivaji Stadium. While entry and exit at these stations remain suspended until further instructions, interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

"Service Update: The below-mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, interchange facilities shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat: 1. Lok Kalyan Marg, 2. Rajiv Chowk, 3. Patel Chowk, 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, 5. Barakhambha Road, 6. Supreme Court, 7. Seva Teerth, 8. Janpath, 9. Mandi House, 10. Central Secretariat, 11. ITO, 12. Delhi Gate, 13. Indraprastha, 14. Khan Market, 15. Jor Bagh, 16. Shivaji Stadium," the DMRC post read.

CJP Protests Over NEET Controversy

The development comes amid intensifying CJP protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak controversy and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Heavy security and police contingents have been deployed at Jantar Mantar to maintain law and order as the CJP continues its demonstration. Meanwhile, anonymous donors provided food and refreshments to the protesters at the site.

Police Officer Injured in Related Violence

In a related incident, a Delhi Police officer was injured during fresh violence in Connaught Place on Wednesday night when miscreants attacked security personnel with stones and bottles. According to police officials, the attack occurred around 8:30 PM near Tolstoy Marg, injuring ACP (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat. Senior officers rushed him to RML Hospital. Police stated that while the situation was brief and tense, peace has since been restored.

Opposition MPs Stopped from Meeting Activist

Separately, police allegedly stopped a delegation of opposition MPs from meeting activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital. Speaking to reporters, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Majhi said: "This protest was ongoing for 22 days before the parliamentary session began. Where was the Delhi government at that time? Today, we went to meet Sonam Wangchuk, but we were stopped at the gate. His wife confirmed that there is no court order prohibiting anyone from meeting him."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sanjay Yadav accused the government of ignoring youth concerns: "Even after such a massive public outcry, if the government insists that student issues shouldn't be politicised, it demonstrates sheer arrogance. This is not the work of a single political party or organisation; it is the youth--suffering from your policies and police crackdowns--who are sitting here in protest."

Wangchuk's Demand to End Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk reiterated his demand for written assurance that no legal action will be taken against the protesters as a condition to end his 25-day hunger strike. (ANI)