Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police issued a notice to former IAS officer VK Pandian, a trusted aide of ex-CM Naveen Patnaik, to appear on July 25. The summons is for a case involving alleged missing judicial inquiry reports from the Odisha CMO.

The Police Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has issued a notice to former IAS officer VK Pandian, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on July 25 in connection with a case related to alleged missing files from the Odisha Chief Minister's Office during the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

According to the notice issued by the Capital Police Station on July 22, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's trusted aide Pandian has been directed to appear at the Office of ACP Zone I in Bhubaneswar at 11 am on Saturday for examination and to extend his full cooperation in the investigation.

Missing Inquiry Reports

The case concerns the alleged disappearance of two judicial inquiry reports -- the AS Naidu Commission report on the 2008 killing of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and others at Jaleshpeta Ashram in Kandhamal district, and the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC)-level inquiry report into the fire at SUM Hospital and Medical College in Bhubaneswar.

Details of Police Notice

The notice pertained to Capital Police Station dated June 10, registered under Sections 305/316(2)/238(c)/241/61(2)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The notice read, "Whereas, I am investigating Capital PS Case No. 460 dated 10.06.2026 U/s-305/316(2)/238(c)/241/61(2)(b) BNS and from the information collected during the course of investigation, it appears that you may be acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the said case."

"Therefore, you are hereby required to appear before the undersigned at the Office of ACP Zone I, Bhubaneswar UPD on 25.07.2026 at 11 A.M. for examination and to extend your full cooperation in the investigation," it added.

The police have also asked Pandian to bring any documents, records, electronic devices or other materials relevant to the investigation that may be in his possession or control.

"Kindly note that this notice is issued for the purpose of investigation, and you are expected to comply with the same in accordance with law," the notice said.

The notice was issued by the Investigating Officer of Capital Police Station and the Additional IIC, Capital Police Station, Bhubaneswar UPD. (ANI)