Mortal remains of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, killed in a terror attack in Anantnag while on Amarnath Yatra duty, were brought to his native village. J&K leaders condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The mortal remains of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was killed after suspected terrorists opened fire on a police party deployed for Amarnath Yatra security in Anantnag town, were brought to his Native village. On Wednesday, family members and locals paid their final respects to Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi.

A 35-year-old police head constable was killed on Wednesday, officials said. The attack took place around 12:30 pm at Lal Chowk in Anantnag. During the firing, Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi sustained critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Leaders Condemn Attack, Pay Tributes

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain of the IRP 3rd Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was killed in the line of duty in a terror attack in the Anantnag area of south Kashmir. In a post on X, Abdullah said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of the police personnel and described the attack as a "cowardly terror attack." "I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat," the Chief Minister said.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security situation with Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat following the terror attack in Anantnag. Paying tribute to Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who lost his life in the line of duty, Sinha expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. In a post on X, "I spoke with DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat to review the situation following the terror attack in Anantnag. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty", he said. "The whole country stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the family of the martyr. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. This heinous act will not go unpunished. J&K Police and our security forces are on the ground and will bring those responsible to justice", he said.