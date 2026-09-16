The Punjab Government will conduct a statewide Civil Defence Air Raid/Blackout Mock Exercise on November 27, 2026. The drill will test preparedness with warning sirens, a simulated blackout, and various response operations like rescue and first-aid.

The Punjab Government will conduct a Civil Defence Air Raid/Blackout Mock Exercise across all districts of the State on November 27, 2026, at 8 PM. The exercise is being conducted to test and strengthen Civil Defence preparedness across the State.

Drill Procedure and Signals

An official spokesperson informed that the mock exercise will begin with an Air Raid Warning Signal, which will be disseminated through sirens with a high-low pitch for two minutes. During the exercise, a simulated blackout will be enforced in the areas identified for the mock exercise by the respective Deputy Commissioners-cum-Controllers, Civil Defence. During the blackout, the general public in the identified areas will be required to switch off all non-essential lighting. However, essential services will remain functional during the blackout.

Once the mock exercise is completed, an “All Clear” signal will be sounded through a continuous high-pitch siren for two minutes, indicating the termination of the exercise.

Simulated Emergency Responses

The spokesperson further said that the mock exercise will also simulate Fire Response Operations, Search and Rescue Operations, First-Aid and Medical Assistance, evacuation of injured persons, and traffic and crowd control measures. These activities will help assess the preparedness and response mechanisms of the Civil Defence system.

Public Advisory

The general public has been advised not to panic, as this is a routine drill being conducted to check Civil Defence preparedness. People in the identified areas have been requested to remain calm, cooperate with the authorities, and follow the instructions issued during the exercise.