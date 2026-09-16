Haryana Congress issued a show-cause notice to Ratia MLA Jarnail Singh for violating the party whip. He allegedly displayed posters against the party's stance and faces potential disqualification proceedings under the Tenth Schedule.

Haryana Congress Legislature Party Chief Whip Bharat Bhushan Batra has issued a show-cause notice to Ratia MLA Jarnail Singh, alleging violation of the party's directions and whip during the ongoing Assembly session.

The notice alleges that Jarnail Singh did not support an Adjournment Motion despite the issuance of a three-line whip/direction by the Congress Legislature Party. It further accuses the MLA of displaying posters and placards inside the Assembly and allegedly raising slogans against the Congress Legislature Party's position while being seen with members of the ruling side. The notice refers to provisions under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, including Paragraph 2(1)(a) and, where applicable, Paragraph 2(1)(b), related to disqualification of legislators on grounds of defection. Jarnail Singh has been asked to submit a detailed written explanation along with documentary evidence within 30 days of receiving the notice. The notice further states that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation may result in the initiation of disqualification proceedings under the Tenth Schedule before the competent authority.

BJP Alleges Disrespect Over 1984 Riots Placard

Earlier, the BJP alleged the Congress MLA had held a placard demanding an apology for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The party had said that MLA Induraj Narwal had "snatched away" the placard from Jarnail Singh. "Today in the Haryana Assembly, Congress MLA Sardar Jarnail Singh, a Dalit and Sikh representative from Ratia, held a placard demanding an apology over the 1984 anti-Sikh violence."

In the purported video shared by the BJP SC Morcha on Facebook, the placard held by MLA Singh was seen to be snatched away by another member, with Jarnail Singh walking after the person to get his poster back.

The BJP has said that it was MLA Induraj Narwal which "snatched away, tore, and threw away" the poster. The party has further alleged that such conduct call into question the respect given to Dalit MLAs, and the right to "peacefully express a political position inisde the House". The party wrote in its post, "Baroda MLA Induraj Narwal, described as a close associate of Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Hooda, allegedly snatched, tore and threw away the placard. Serious questions on democratic conduct, the dignity of a Dalit and Sikh MLA, and his right to peacefully express a political position inside the House."