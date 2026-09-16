Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma welcomed the death penalty verdict for 10 convicts in the Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack case. Congress leaders and survivors, however, demanded a deeper probe into the conspiracy and security lapses.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma welcomed the death penalty verdict for all 10 convicts in the Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack case and said that it will strengthen the public's faith in the judicial system.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This decision has strengthened public faith in the judiciary and the justice system...Those who claim to have evidence related to the Jhiram incident should come forward and provide it to the NIA. Anyone who believes that something improper occurred or who has suspicions about any individual should communicate those concerns to the investigative agency."

Survivor Welcomes Verdict, But Questions Remain

On the NIA Special Court awarding the death penalty to all 10 convicted persons in the Jhiram Ghati massacre case, Congress leader Malkit Singh Gaidu, who is also an eyewitness and survivor of the massacre, said, "I welcome the NIA's decision. However, given that I was personally involved in that incident, I do not believe that the outcome fully addresses all the questions surrounding the case. Mahendra Karma ji was in my vehicle, and I was driving. Our Parivartan Yatra had departed from Jagdalpur for Sukma on May 25, 2013. While we were on our way, I noticed that the usual escort vehicles, particularly the anti-landmine vehicles that were routinely provided to Karma ji, who had Z-plus security, were missing."

He also demanded that a narco test should be done on former CM Raman Singh, who at that time was in power. "Further investigation is required. Narco test of Former Chief Minister Raman Singh and Mukesh Gupta should be carried out...Why does the BJP want to save influential naxal leaders?... A more comprehensive investigation could expose additional influential figures connected to the case," he said.

'Investigate the Conspiracy', Demands Victim's Son

Jitendra Mudliar, Congress leader and the son of leader Udai Mudliar, who was killed in the tragic Jhiram Ghati attack, said, "From day one, we have been demanding an investigation into the conspiracy behind this. We want an inquiry into the plot itself. The true identities of those who orchestrated this entire incident need to be revealed. There were over 150 Naxalites involved in this incident, yet action has been taken against only ten or eleven of them. We want everyone involved to be interrogated."

Congress Leader Questions Security Failure

Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader TS Singh Deo said these death sentences do not answer the questions surrounding why "security was not provided" for our Parivartan Yatra on the third day. "We had submitted information in writing to the government and the administration, from the DGP's office down to the district and divisional headquarters. What was the reason that full security was provided during the first two days under the same written schedule, but on the third day, when the incident occurred, there was neither a road-opening party nor any visible security presence along the route, either on the onward journey or the return journey? The individuals responsible for the failure to provide security have neither been identified nor held accountable. Until the full facts come to light, I do not believe the families of those who lost their lives will find closure, nor will I be satisfied," he said.

The Jhiram Ghati massacre was a major attack carried out by Maoists on May 25, 2013, targeting a convoy of Congress leaders returning from a Parivartan Rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. (ANI)