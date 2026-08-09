Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, calling it a 'complete flop show' and alleging it was more focused on political speeches than on students.

UP Minister calls event a 'flop show'

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, calling it a "complete flop show". He also alleged that the event was more focused on political speeches than on students. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ansari said, "Today in Prayagraj, Rahul Gandhi started the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' program, in which very big claims were made, including that millions of students have registered, but this program of his turned out to be a complete flop show... Rahul Gandhi has been continuously failing in his attempts to mislead the youth... This program was less about students and more of a political speech..."

Ansari's remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi held the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at KP Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. During the programme, Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the central government over the issue of unemployment and claimed that only a small proportion of young people are able to secure permanent employment.

Rahul Gandhi on unemployment, social media addiction

"Let me give you the figures: out of every 1000 young people, only 12 land a permanent job," he said. The Congress leader warned that the youth are being manipulated by digital platforms to get them "addicted" to social media. "As for your data, it is taken away from you; it is handed over to major corporations Jio, Adani, Facebook, and Google, and you are ensnared. You are told to watch as many reels as you like, send as many WhatsApp messages as you wish, and browse or create content on Instagram. This is the addiction of the 21st century, and then you are told to work for Blinkit or Uber, or to do manual labour. You can indulge in this 21st-century addiction, but you cannot get a job; you cannot find employment in this country," he said.

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign Details

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign focuses on issues including examination paper leaks, coaching fees, access to education and employment opportunities. The Congress has announced that the initiative will include protests, public outreach programmes and discussions across the country, including in Parliament, with participation from its student wing NSUI and Youth Congress. With the Prayagraj event, the party aims to expand its youth outreach campaign and put the spotlight on issues of jobs, examinations and opportunities for students. (ANI)