Thousands of devotees attended the annual event at Khan Pir Baba Ziarat in Poonch. While its religious and tourism potential grows, devotees have urged the administration to address the lack of basic facilities at the shrine.

The annual religious event at Khan Pir Baba Ziarat in Poonch witnessed the participation of thousands of devotees and tourists, highlighting the growing religious significance of the shrine and its potential as a tourist destination. The annual event is observed on August 7 and 8 every year. While the civil administration organises the programme on August 7, the Army conducts a programme at the shrine on August 8. The occasion attracts a large number of devotees and tourists from different parts of the region, who visit the shrine to pay their respects and participate in the celebrations.

Devotees Appeal for Better Facilities

Speaking to ANI about the annual gathering, a devotee said, "Every year, on the 7th and 8th of August, an event is celebrated here at the Khan Pir Baba Ziarat. The civil administration observes the occasion on the 7th, while the Army organises a programme on the 8th."

He said the picturesque location attracts thousands of visitors during the event but expressed concern over the lack of basic facilities at the site. "Consequently, thousands of people, including tourists and devotees, flock to this place. It is a wonderful location, but the main issue is that we have not yet received any facilities from the government," the devotee said.

He appealed to the Tourism Department and the civil administration to intervene and address the issues faced by visitors, particularly in view of the growing footfall at the shrine during the annual event. "I request that the Tourism Department and the civil administration step in to address the existing shortcomings and provide the necessary facilities," he added.

Growing Significance and Tourism Potential

The annual gathering at Khan Pir Baba Ziarat underscores the religious and tourism potential of the area. He appealed to the Tourism Department and the civil administration to intervene and address the issues faced by visitors, particularly in view of the growing footfall at the shrine during the annual event. The demand for better facilities comes as Poonch continues to attract visitors to its religious and scenic destinations. Devotees and local residents have expressed hope that greater attention from the government will help develop Khan Pir Baba Ziarat and improve arrangements for visitors.

Khan Pir Baba Ziarat is a prominent religious site in Poonch that attracts a large number of devotees and tourists, particularly during its annual event held on August 7 and 8. The civil administration organises the programme on August 7, while the Army conducts a programme at the shrine on August 8. The annual gathering draws thousands of visitors to the site, highlighting both its religious importance and tourism potential. However, devotees have raised concerns over the lack of adequate basic amenities and infrastructure at the location. Visitors have urged the Tourism Department and civil administration to take steps towards developing the site, improving essential facilities and ensuring better arrangements for the large number of devotees and tourists who visit the shrine during the annual event.(ANI)