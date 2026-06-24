J&K CM Omar Abdullah met the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Shashi Tharoor, in Srinagar. Abdullah highlighted the importance of sustained engagement to understand the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, currently on a four-day study visit to the Union Territory. During the interaction, Abdullah exchanged views with committee members, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on a range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of sustained engagement to better understand the aspirations, challenges and developmental priorities of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Tharoor on Committee's Ongoing Tour

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is currently touring Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, on Tuesday, said the delegation's visit was progressing well and that its members would draw conclusions only after completing their tour of the Union Territory. Addressing reporters, Tharoor said the 10-member delegation has so far visited only the Suchetgarh border in Jammu and reviewed the functioning of the passport office and Passport Seva Kendra. "We are now heading to Srinagar, where we will have discussions with the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister. After that, we go to Kargil the day after tomorrow and Leh the following day. We will decide on what to write only after observing everything," he added.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs also visited Jammu on Monday as part of its ongoing engagements in the Union Territory. Tharoor, who is leading the 10-member parliamentary panel, had reached Jammu on Sunday (June 21) evening. He took to X to post on the same day about his meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.

Committee's Focus Areas

On Monday, Tharoor also clarified that the visiting Parliamentary committee is focused on studying three matters, including Indo-Pak relations, Sino-Indian relations, and the functioning of passport offices and Passport Seva Kendras. (ANI)