Weather conditions across the Konkan region remain mixed as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued separate alerts for heat and rainfall. Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have been placed under a yellow alert for rising temperatures, with residents expected to experience uncomfortable heat, especially during the afternoon.

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At the same time, neighbouring Raigad and Ratnagiri districts could see thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall. The changing weather pattern is expected to continue for the next few days, bringing a combination of humid conditions, cloud cover and isolated rain activity across the coastal belt.