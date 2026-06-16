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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave or Rain? IMD Issues Fresh Weather Advisory for Maharashtra Districts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is set for another day of contrasting weather, with some districts likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall while others remain under heatwave conditions, according to the latest IMD forecast
Mumbai, Thane and Konkan Brace for Heat; Rain Warning for Coastal Districts
Weather conditions across the Konkan region remain mixed as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued separate alerts for heat and rainfall. Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have been placed under a yellow alert for rising temperatures, with residents expected to experience uncomfortable heat, especially during the afternoon.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued Across 21 Districts of Maharashtra; Check
At the same time, neighbouring Raigad and Ratnagiri districts could see thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall. The changing weather pattern is expected to continue for the next few days, bringing a combination of humid conditions, cloud cover and isolated rain activity across the coastal belt.
Pune, Nashik and Western Maharashtra May See Showers
Parts of Western Maharashtra are likely to witness rainfall activity. Pune and Satara have been placed under a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and rain, offering some relief from the prevailing warm conditions.
Nashik is also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, particularly in the ghat regions. While Kolhapur has not been issued any official weather alert, localised light showers cannot be ruled out. The changing weather is expected to create fluctuating conditions, with cloudy skies and occasional rain spells in several districts.
Vidarbha and Marathwada Remain Under Heatwave Watch
Several districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada continue to face intense heat. Akola, Amravati and Yavatmal are among the districts under a yellow heatwave alert, with hot and dry weather expected to persist.
In Marathwada, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv are also likely to experience heatwave-like conditions. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours.
Although Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded are not under any official alert, isolated light rainfall may occur in some areas. Authorities have urged citizens to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, while farmers have been advised to monitor weather forecasts before undertaking sowing and other agricultural activities.
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