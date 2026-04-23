- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave and Thunderstorm Alerts Issued Across Maharashtra by IMD
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave and Thunderstorm Alerts Issued Across Maharashtra by IMD
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is bracing for extreme weather over the next 48 hours, as rising temperatures, humidity, and sudden rainstorms create a challenging mix across regions
Rising Heatwave Threat Across Vidarbha and Interior Regions
Parts of Vidarbha are heading into intense heat conditions, with districts like Amravati and Akola under a yellow heatwave alert. Temperatures are expected to climb up to 41–43°C over the next couple of days.
The situation is similar in interior Konkan and Marathwada, where the mercury is steadily rising. The combination of dry heat and increasing temperatures may significantly impact daily life, especially for those working outdoors. Authorities advise minimizing exposure during peak afternoon hours.
Humidity and Patchy Showers to Impact Coastal Belt
Residents of Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad are likely to experience uncomfortable weather conditions, with high humidity adding to the heat stress.
While the day may feel oppressive, brief spells of rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon or evening. These showers may bring temporary relief but are unlikely to significantly lower temperatures. Meanwhile, areas like Palghar and Jalgaon are expected to stay largely dry.
Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hailstorm Alerts in Western Maharashtra
Western Maharashtra is facing a different challenge altogether. Districts such as Kolhapur and Sangli are on alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and possible hailstorms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50–60 km/h.
In the ghat regions of Pune and Satara, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely. Similar alerts extend to Solapur and Dharashiv, where lightning and moderate rainfall may disrupt normal activities. Residents are advised to stay indoors during storm activity and avoid open areas.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.