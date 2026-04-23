Parts of Vidarbha are heading into intense heat conditions, with districts like Amravati and Akola under a yellow heatwave alert. Temperatures are expected to climb up to 41–43°C over the next couple of days.

The situation is similar in interior Konkan and Marathwada, where the mercury is steadily rising. The combination of dry heat and increasing temperatures may significantly impact daily life, especially for those working outdoors. Authorities advise minimizing exposure during peak afternoon hours.