Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Police engaged in a social media war of words over a rumoured crackdown on NEET protesters at Jantar Mantar. After the police denied plans for action 'tonight,' Kejriwal sarcastically asked when it was planned.

A sharp exchange broke out on social media between the Delhi Police and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over rumours of an impending police crackdown on youth protesting the NEET exam paper leak at Jantar Mantar. The back-and-forth escalated after Kejriwal raised alarms over security deployments in nearby Connaught Place, prompting an official denial from the police force, which Kejriwal promptly countered with a sarcastic response on X. The exchange unfolded in real-time as both sides traded public posts.

Kejriwal, Police Spar on Social Media

Highlighting early commercial shutdowns and heavy security presence in Connaught Place, Kejriwal questioned whether law enforcement was preparing for force. "Orders to close all shops in Connaught Place by 6:30 PM this evening. Intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the Modi government once again brutally attack its own children at Jantar Mantar today?"

The Delhi Police on X officially refuted claims of an action planned for the evening and issued a public warning against rumour-mongering. "There is no plan of Delhi police to crack down on the ongoing protest tonight as is being conveyed. You are advised to refrain from spreading or circulating any misleading/ unverified information." There is no plan of Delhi police to crack down on the ongoing protest tonight as is being conveyed. You are advised to refrain from spreading or circulating any misleading/ unverified information. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026

Taking a direct jibe at the police department's specific wording, Kejriwal quickly fired back on X, "Thank you @DelhiPolice for clarifying that there is no plan to crack down "tonight". Kindly inform when is it planned." Thank you @DelhiPolice for clarifying that there is no plan to crack down “tonight”. Kindly inform when is it planned. https://t.co/oC1tfeEFiJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 23, 2026

Kejriwal Praises Protesting Youth

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal also praised the youth for their courage during the ongoing protest over the NEET exam paper leak, saying their resistance against police action had "awakened the whole country". He shared a video and lauded the youth for facing police action, including the use of batons and tear gas shells, during the protest.

In a video, Kejriwal said, "First of all, I salute Gen Z; I salute the youth of my country. The way you have faced the police, the sticks, the tear gas balls in this cockroach movement, this is not a small thing. The country was asleep. People were asleep. People were scared. The Modi government had scared people. Look at these three videos. In one video, a girl is standing in front of a police van, which is taking her friends to jail. She doesn't let the police van run."

"In the second video, a boy is being beaten by the police. Instead of running away, the boy tells the police to beat him more. And in the third case, a child opens the police van and all the children run away from the van. The courage and strength with which you have faced the police and their atrocities, you have awakened the whole country," he further said. (ANI)