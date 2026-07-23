A standoff continues between the Union Govt and student leaders over talks for the NEET paper leak. While the govt insists it's ready for dialogue, students deny receiving a formal invite and demand a neutral venue, rejecting the minister's residence.

While the Union Government insists its doors are open for dialogue regarding the NEET paper leak controversy, protesting student leaders say no formal invite has actually reached them, leaving the two sides locked in a high-stakes standoff with no clear end in sight.

Govt-Student Standoff Over Talks

The Centre on Thursday reiterated its willingness to hold talks with the student representatives, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it had not received any communication from the government yet and remained ready for dialogue at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the government does not stand on prestige and both him and Union Minister JP Nadda would be present during any dialogue. "The govt has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon...This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time. Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the govt for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," the Union Minister told ANI.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said that he had not received any communication from the government regarding talks, adding that the party was ready to meet at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue. He added that the government should contact the party directly to decide the venue, time and duration of the discussion. "Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that we can hold talks anywhere; then we have already made our suggestion. Come to Jantar Mantar or to a neutral venue like the Constitution Club of India. We will meet there. I have not received any message from their side yet," Das told ANI.

A day earlier, Das said the party had declined an invitation to meet Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence and reiterated its willingness to hold talks at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue nearby. "This morning, the police reached out to us again and informed us that Union Minister JP Nadda wanted to speak with us. They invited us to his residence, but we categorically declined. We are not going to anyone's house or office. A 'janata darbar' is being held here, and if the ministers want to talk, they should come to the people. The discussion should take place at Jantar Mantar. At the same time, we are reasonable people. If the government is concerned about security at the protest site, we are willing to meet at a neutral venue near Jantar Mantar. We are still waiting to hear back from them," Das said.

'Govt is Sensitive': Sitharaman on Proactive Measures

Additionally, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also asserted that the Central government is "very sensitive" to the issues facing the youth, particularly regarding exam paper leakages. The minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already responded to the situation, ensuring that those who "violated the sacredness" of examinations will face swift justice. Sitharaman stated that the government's proactive stance renders the opposition's "tirade" baseless.

"A matter which relates to students, young people of this country, particularly about their preparation for exams, exam paper leakage and re-exam... these are very, very sensitive for that age of the children who are undergoing the preparation. If the government is not sensitive or not reacting, I can understand the opposition going on a tirade like this. At the level of the Prime Minister, a response has been given," Sitharaman told ANI.

The Finance Minister pointed out that the government had initiated action even before the formal announcement of administrative measures. "In fact, much before today's announcement of setting up fast-track courts and assuring the punishments will be handed over to those people who violated the sacredness of an exam by leaking the papers, by buying papers, by selling papers--even earlier to this announcement, the government arrested those people who actually committed this crime," she said.

Opposition Joins Student Protests

While Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc leaders, reached Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg amid heavy security deployment, in solidarity with those who died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak and to express solidarity with those injured during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests. The Opposition leaders reached Gandhi Smriti in buses.

The Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Our leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated over here. Today, the Modi government is assassinating democracy in India, brutalising students, and beating students. The Opposition is not going to accept this. We are with the students, and Mr Narendra Modi has to remove the Education Minister and apologise."

The Opposition leaders set out from Rahul Gandhi's residence to march to Gandhi Smriti in solidarity with students protesting against the alleged paper leak and demanding accountability. The protest turned tense after Congress workers pushed past police barricades, leading to scuffles with Delhi Police personnel.

CJP Calls for Nationwide Protest

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called for nationwide peaceful protests to be held on July 24 (Friday), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In an X post, the CJP shared a poster urging everyone to participate in peaceful protests across the nation to demand Pradhan's resignation.

The CJP urged the student unions and other organisations to collaborate and work together for permission and logistics to conduct the protests and read out the students' demands aloud. (ANI)