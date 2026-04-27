While heat dominates much of the state, parts of south-central Maharashtra and Marathwada may receive light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds could reach speeds of 30–40 km/h, and lightning is also possible. Over the next 24 hours, temperatures are expected to remain stable, followed by a gradual drop of 2–3°C over the next few days. Most regions will remain dry, but isolated areas in Vidarbha may continue to face heatwave conditions.