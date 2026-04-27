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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Extreme Heat in 22 Districts, Humid Conditions in Mumbai; Storm Chances Ahead
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing extreme weather conditions, with intense heatwaves in Vidarbha and uncomfortable humidity in Mumbai. While temperatures soar past 40°C in many districts, some regions may see thunderstorms
Severe Heatwave in Vidarbha
Vidarbha is experiencing intense heat, with temperatures nearing 45°C in several districts. Around 22 districts across Maharashtra have crossed the 40°C mark. The weather department has issued an Orange Alert for Akola, Amravati, and Wardha, where temperatures are expected between 42°C and 44°C. Yellow alerts are in place for Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, and Nagpur. Recently, Akola recorded a scorching 46.9°C, making it one of the hottest places in the country. The heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets.
Humidity Makes Mumbai Feel Hotter
In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and the Konkan region, temperatures are relatively lower at around 35–36°C. However, high humidity levels are making conditions extremely uncomfortable. The moisture in the air is causing the “feels like” temperature to rise significantly, leading to fatigue and restlessness among residents. Even without extreme heat, the sticky weather is proving difficult to cope with.
Rain Relief Likely in Some Regions
While heat dominates much of the state, parts of south-central Maharashtra and Marathwada may receive light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds could reach speeds of 30–40 km/h, and lightning is also possible. Over the next 24 hours, temperatures are expected to remain stable, followed by a gradual drop of 2–3°C over the next few days. Most regions will remain dry, but isolated areas in Vidarbha may continue to face heatwave conditions.
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