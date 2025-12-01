- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City Braces For Winter Chill as Haze and Low Temperatures Persist
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City Braces For Winter Chill as Haze and Low Temperatures Persist
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai is witnessing a notable shift in weather as cooler winds, rising morning chill, and persistent haze influence daily conditions. With fluctuating temperatures, the city is gearing up for a sharper winter feel
Cold Intensifies Across Maharashtra
The influence of Cyclone Ditwah has strengthened the cold winds sweeping into the state. Regions in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to see a further dip in temperatures, prompting a yellow cold alert. Morning chill is increasing, evenings are turning sharper, and minimum temperatures are nearing the 7°C mark in several areas.
Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Likely in Vidarbha
Vidarbha is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain. Cities such as Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Jalna, and Parbhani may experience drizzle along with conditions resembling a mild cold wave. The ghats of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur are already reporting steady drops in temperature.
Cyclone Ditwah Nearing Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast
Though the cyclone’s wind strength has slightly weakened, it has evolved into a strong low-pressure belt in the Bay of Bengal. By December 1, the system will approach within 20 km of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Coastal authorities in southern India have urged residents to remain alert as the system continues to influence regional weather.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.