Image Credit : @kainkareswar

Delhi began Sunday wrapped in a dense layer of smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 300 mark once more, returning to the “very poor” category after a short-lived improvement earlier in the week. Data from the Sameer App showed an overall AQI of 305 at 7:05 AM, with Mundka recording the day’s highest value. Several key locations, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, Nehru Nagar, and Pusa, reported AQI levels ranging between 327 and 365, underlining the widespread deterioration in air quality across the capital.