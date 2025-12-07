PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured in the Goa fire that killed 23 people. The PM expressed grief and spoke to CM Pramod Sawant, who has ordered an inquiry into the "unfortunate" incident.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM." An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/BcS0jYnvVx — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 7, 2025

23 Killed in Tragic Blaze

Prime Minister Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora, calling the incident "deeply saddening." In an X post, PM Modi said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

At least 23 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora on Sunday. The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Goa CM Orders Inquiry

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered an inquiry into the matter. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

During his visit to the incident site, the Goa CM called it an "unfortunate" incident and said strict action would follow. "The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law," he said. (ANI)