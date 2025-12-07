A major fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, North Goa, killed at least 25 people. President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant expressed grief and offered condolences. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Expressing grief over the fire mishap in Arpora that claimed the lives of 25 people, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

PM Modi Expresses Grief, Assures Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Goa CM Orders Inquiry

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire that killed 23 people, describing it as a "very painful day" for the state, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

25 Dead in Midnight Blaze, Investigation Underway

At least 25 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora on Sunday, according to officials.

The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died. (ANI)