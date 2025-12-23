Image Credit : Getty

The cold wave is expected to be most severe in parts of Madhya Maharashtra and North Maharashtra. Districts such as Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nashik Ghat area, Ahilyanagar, Pune and Solapur may record minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions, and farmers have been advised to protect crops as cold conditions may cause agricultural damage.