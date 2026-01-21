North Maharashtra, including Nashik, will witness a noticeable temperature increase with dry weather and brief cloud cover at times. Marathwada will continue to remain warm and dry, with early morning chill giving way to hotter daytime conditions. The overall trend indicates winter’s steady withdrawal from these regions.

VIDARBHA SEES EARLY SIGNS OF SUMMER

Vidarbha is likely to record the highest temperatures in the state. Nagpur and nearby areas will experience clear skies, reduced cold intensity, and warm afternoons. Evening cloud patches may appear briefly, but no rain is predicted. The weather pattern suggests early signs of approaching summer across eastern Maharashtra.