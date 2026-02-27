An ammonia gas leak in Indore's Raoji Bazaar was contained by the fire department. The leak occurred when a scrap dealer tried to cut a cylinder. The situation is under control with no serious injuries reported. A case will be filed against the shop owner.

An incident of a gas leak from a cylinder occured in the Raoji Bazaar Police Station area on Thursday. The fire department used a fire brigade to pour water on the cylinder to cool it and prevent the gas from spreading. The situation is currently under control.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fire Department's Swift Response

Sub Inspector Fire Brigade officer Santosh Kumar Dubey said that the cylinder carrying ammonia gas was sprayed with water and placed inside a drum afterwards, covered with water and tarpaulin. He said that nobody has been seriously affected due to the incident. "We received information that a cylinder behind the Raoji Bazar PS was leaking, and the smell was terrible and burning... We sprayed water onto the cylinder, then placed it inside a drum, covered with water and tarpaulin. The cylinder was cut in the middle, so we couldn't close the valves. The situation is currently under control. There are no problems at present... The employees who were injured are also coughing... No one has been seriously injured in our team... This was an ammonia gas tank..." he said.

Fire Officer Sudhir Bariya said, "A gas cylinder was leaking. It had a hole in the middle, and ammonia gas was leaking out. When we tried to spray it with water, all the gas went inside... We put the cylinder inside the drum and sprayed it with water... Two of us from the fire brigade faced some trouble."

Scrap Dealer's Actions Cause Leak; Case to be Filed

Earlier, speaking on the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, Dishesh Agarwal said that a case will be registered against Shahzad, a scrap shop owner, who tried to cut open a cylinder for sale when a pungent gas leaked and the fire department was informed. "The incident occurred in the Raoji Bazaar PS area. A man named Shahzad owns a scrap shop. He was attempting to cut a cylinder open for sale. When a suspected gas leaked from the cylinder, residents experienced breathing difficulties... The fire engine brought the cylinder to an open space and continuously poured water on it. The situation is currently under control...The pungent smell and suspected gas leak from the cylinder caused breathing difficulties. However, the situation is under control. A woman living nearby, in her fifties and already a heart patient, was reportedly taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. The relevant department, Industrial Health and Safety, has been informed, and they will confirm the specific gas... A criminal case will be registered against him," he stated.