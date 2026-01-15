Mumbai LATEST Weather Update: Misty Morning Conditions Expected with a Warm, Dry Day Ahead
Mumbai wakes up to a misty morning today, followed by warm and dry conditions through the day, with rising temperatures, stable skies, and comfortable daylight hours for routine outdoor activities across city.
Mumbai is expected to experience a misty start today, creating a slightly hazy feel during the early hours. The maximum temperature is forecast to climb to around 30.9°C, while the minimum may settle near 20.4°C. Sunrise is scheduled for 7:15 AM and sunset at 6:20 PM, offering moderate daylight hours for daily routines.
Humidity levels are expected to remain around 61%, which can add a mild sticky feeling as the day warms up. Atmospheric pressure is likely to stay near 101.4 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions. There is no chance of rain today, and the UV index is low at 0.8, making outdoor exposure relatively safe compared to peak summer days.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mumbai’s temperatures are expected to range between 31.3°C during the day and 21.5°C at night. Weather conditions should remain dry and generally calm. Residents are advised to keep track of hourly, daily, and weekly updates to plan their activities smoothly and stay prepared for any subtle weather changes.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.