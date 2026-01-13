Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Sun, Humidity To Bother In Winter; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Maharashtra is seeing ups and downs in its winter weather. On January 13, 2026, expect a warm and dry day, which is unusual for winter. It'll start cloudy in the morning but will get sunny as the day goes on
Temperature
The maximum temperature in Mumbai will reach about 81°F (27°C), and the minimum will be around 74°F (23°C). This means there won't be much difference between day and night temperatures.
Weather Conditions
The morning will start off cloudy, but the clouds will clear by the afternoon, making way for sunshine. There's no real chance of rain in Mumbai on January 13.
Wind and Humidity
On January 13 in Mumbai, the wind will blow from the east at 9 mph. Humidity will be around 52%, making the weather feel comfortable but muggy.
UV and Sunrise/Sunset
The UV index will reach a moderate level of 5. Sunrise will be at 7:14 AM, and sunset will be at 6:20 PM.
Weather in Maharashtra
North Maharashtra will stay mildly cold until Makar Sankranti, with temps of 15-16°C. Coastal areas like Raigad and Thane will be warmer, with temps between 30-33°C.
