Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued; Temperature To Drop Sharply
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has said the next 12 hours are crucial for Mumbai, as a significant drop in temperature is expected. The mercury in Mumbai, Thane, and the Kalyan-Dombivli area could drop to 11-15°C
The next 12 hours are crucial for Mumbai!
Mumbai: The state's temperature is dropping, with many districts below 10°C. This is now affecting Mumbai. The weather department has warned of a major temperature drop in the next 12 hours, urging citizens to take special care.
Chill to increase in Mumbai area, warning issued for citizens
The cold has intensified in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and the suburbs. The weather department predicts temperatures around 14–15°C in the next few hours. The chill in Kalyan-Dombivli may get worse, with night temperatures dropping to 11–13°C.
Severe cold continues in Western Maharashtra
Pune is seeing the biggest temperature drop. On Monday, it was 9°C, and it's expected to be between 7–9°C in the next 12 hours. People should be extra careful when going out at night and in the early morning.
Will the cold wave spread across the state?
As temperatures will drop further in Mumbai and nearby areas, the weather department has issued a warning for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. To avoid health issues from the sudden chill, people should wear warm clothes and take care when outdoors.