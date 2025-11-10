Image Credit : unsplush

The districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv in Marathwada will experience cold and dry weather. Especially Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will feel the coldest as the minimum temperature will drop to 11°C.

Central and North Maharashtra

Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ghatmatha, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahilyanagar (city) districts will witness good rainfall due to clear skies. The minimum temperature in Pune is likely to go down to 14°C.