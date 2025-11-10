Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold to Increase In THESE 6 Places; Check
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: A cold wave is likely to hit Maharashtra after the rains end. The Meteorological Department has predicted a drop in minimum temperatures in most parts of the state from November 10
Cold 'tsunami' hits the state as soon as the rains end
Mumbai: The weather in Maharashtra has now taken a clear turn. The cold weather that has been felt for the last few days is now turning into a cold snap. According to the forecast given by the Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is likely to drop significantly in most parts of the state from November 10. This is the right time for citizens to protect themselves from the cold and for farmers to take special care of their crops.
How cold is it in which city? (Forecast for November 10)
The entire Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions will experience dry weather with clear skies.
Region City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Forecast
Western Maharashtra Pune 31°C 14°C Severe frost
Marathwada (Highest) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 31°C 11°C Severe cold wave
Vidarbha Nagpur 28°C 14°C Dry and cold
Mumbai Mumbai 34°C 18°C Hot during the day, cloudy at night
Coastal 'hot and dry' belt
The weather will remain dry and hot in 6 districts of Konkan - Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg - on November 10. The maximum temperature in Mumbai may drop to 34°C and the minimum temperature may drop to 18°C.
Cold wave intensifying in Marathwada
The districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv in Marathwada will experience cold and dry weather. Especially Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will feel the coldest as the minimum temperature will drop to 11°C.
Central and North Maharashtra
Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ghatmatha, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahilyanagar (city) districts will witness good rainfall due to clear skies. The minimum temperature in Pune is likely to go down to 14°C.