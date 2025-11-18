Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Here
Mumbai Weather LATEST update: The cold is intensifying in the state, with temperatures dropping due to cold winds from the north. The weather department has issued a Cold Wave yellow alert for 8 districts in North Maharashtra and Marathwada
Cold snap hits Maharashtra!
Maharashtra Weather Update: A pleasant chill began in November's second week. Now, the cold is rapidly increasing due to cold air from the north, causing a significant temperature drop. North Maharashtra and Marathwada are coldest. The weather department has issued a cold wave warning for 8 districts. Here's the forecast for November 18.
Mumbai & Konkan – Increase in Chill
Mumbai will have clear skies on Nov 18.
Max temp: 33°C
Min temp: 19°C
Konkan districts will also have clear skies with a light chill increasing in the mornings and evenings.
Western Maharashtra – Big Drop in Pune's Minimum Temperature
Pune is expected to have clear skies.
Max temp: 30°C
Min temp: 11°C
In Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur, the weather is clear, and the cold is likely to intensify.
Marathwada – Continuous Cold Wave Threat
The sky will be clear in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Max temp: 30°C
Min temp: 13°C
A cold wave warning is issued for several districts on Nov 18. Citizens are urged to take care.
North Maharashtra – Temperature Nears Single Digits
The cold has significantly increased in Nashik, with a cold wave in effect.
Max temp: 30°C
Min temp: 10°C
Dhule and Jalgaon also have a cold wave warning as temps drop.
Vidarbha – Chill Continues in Nagpur
In Nagpur on Nov 18
Max temp: 27°C
Min temp: 12°C
Temps are dropping in Gondia and Bhandara. The chill will increase in the morning and at night in other districts.
Yellow Alert for Cold Wave in 8 Districts
The weather dept issued a yellow alert for 8 districts: Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon, Chh. Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli. Wear warm clothes and take care.