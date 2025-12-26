- Home
- India
- Mumbai LATEST Weather Update: Sunny Skies, Comfortable Weather and No Rain Expected in Maharashtra
Mumbai LATEST Weather Update: Sunny Skies, Comfortable Weather and No Rain Expected in Maharashtra
Mumbai wakes up to a sunny and comfortable Friday with temperatures between 21°C and 31°C. Gentle winds and mild humidity make it perfect for outdoor activities, while clear skies promise a pleasant day ahead.
Pleasant Mumbai Weather Today
Mumbai starts Friday with a minimum temperature of 21°C, rising to a maximum of 31°C. Throughout the day, it will feel around 23°C due to mild humidity and gentle winds. Residents can expect clear skies, making it a comfortable day for outdoor activities and commuting around the city.
Wind, Humidity, and Sunshine
Winds are blowing at around 10.6 km/h, slightly influencing the perceived temperature. The sun will rise at 7:09 AM and set at 6:08 PM. Atmospheric pressure is 101.5 kPa with 47% humidity, ensuring a pleasant day. With 0% chance of rain, it’s ideal for travel or outdoor plans.
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Mumbai’s weather remains stable for Saturday, with temperatures ranging from 20.6°C to 30.8°C. The UV index is moderate at 3.8, and skies are expected to stay clear. Residents are advised to follow hourly and daily updates to plan their day effectively while enjoying the city’s December weather.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.