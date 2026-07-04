Mumbai Braces for More Heavy Rain as IMD Sounds Red Alert; Check Forecast
Mumbai Rains: Mumbai remains under grip of intense monsoon showers as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the city. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, uprooted trees and high tides have prompted authorities to urge residents
Heavy Rain Disrupts Normal Life Across Mumbai
The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai toward the end of June, bringing widespread rainfall across the city and its suburbs. Although the rain eased briefly, monsoon activity intensified again earlier this week and has remained active since Monday.
Heavy showers continued through Friday night and into Saturday morning, affecting daily life in several areas. Rain-related incidents were also reported, including uprooted trees inside the Cricket Club of India (CCI) premises near Churchgate and at the Meenatai Thackeray Flower Market in Dadar.
Rainfall figures recorded between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday showed 98 mm of rain in the eastern suburbs and 94 mm in the western suburbs. Colaba received 90.2 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz recorded the highest total at 109.6 mm.
Strong Winds and High Tides Raise Safety Concerns
Along with heavy rainfall, the weather department has observed strong winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 kmph across parts of Mumbai. These gusty conditions increase the risk of falling trees, damaged infrastructure and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
The Arabian Sea is also expected to remain rough. Forecasts indicate high waves reaching approximately 4.26 metres around 3 p.m. on Saturday, while another high tide of around 3.60 metres is expected around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities have advised fishermen, beachgoers and residents living near the coastline to exercise extra caution.
Authorities Urge Residents to Stay Alert
With the Red Alert in effect, emergency response teams remain on standby to deal with rain-related incidents. Residents have been advised to monitor official weather updates, avoid venturing into flooded areas and stay away from unstable trees and structures during periods of intense rain and strong winds.
Officials continue to monitor the evolving weather situation closely as the city braces for more heavy rainfall over the coming hours.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.