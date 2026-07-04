The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai toward the end of June, bringing widespread rainfall across the city and its suburbs. Although the rain eased briefly, monsoon activity intensified again earlier this week and has remained active since Monday.

Heavy showers continued through Friday night and into Saturday morning, affecting daily life in several areas. Rain-related incidents were also reported, including uprooted trees inside the Cricket Club of India (CCI) premises near Churchgate and at the Meenatai Thackeray Flower Market in Dadar.

Rainfall figures recorded between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday showed 98 mm of rain in the eastern suburbs and 94 mm in the western suburbs. Colaba received 90.2 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz recorded the highest total at 109.6 mm.